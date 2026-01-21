Sridhar Babu invites global investors to join ‘Telangana Rising’ at Davos

Telangana IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Tuesday invited global industry leaders to invest in the state and become partners in its long-term growth vision, "Telangana Rising", during the inauguration of the India Pavilion at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting.

Addressing leading industrialists and stakeholders, the Minister stated that Telangana has emerged as a national role model in Ease of Doing Business, offering a highly conducive, policy-driven ecosystem for industrial development. He called upon global companies to leverage the state’s strengths and participate actively in its development journey.

Sridhar Babu said the state government has set an ambitious target of increasing Telangana’s contribution to India’s GDP to 10 per cent by 2047. He underlined that the government’s approach is "not to wait for the future, but to build it," pursuing a strategy backed by institutional reforms and forward-looking policies.

He informed the gathering that a comprehensive roadmap has been prepared to scale Telangana’s economy to 3 trillion dollars by 2047, with input from experts, industrialists, and citizens. The Vision Document prioritises key growth-driving sectors including pharmaceuticals, life sciences, biotechnology, healthcare innovation, electronics, semiconductors, aerospace, and renewable energy.

The Minister highlighted that the government is committed to attracting new industries while creating large-scale employment opportunities for the youth. He noted that over the past two years, Telangana has mobilised investments of around Rs 2.5 lakh crore, and said the state would maintain this momentum through industry-friendly policies.

Sridhar Babu also announced that Life Sciences Policy 2.0 and the Telangana AI Innovation Hub (TAIH) would be formally unveiled from the Davos platform, further positioning the state as a preferred destination for next-generation industries.