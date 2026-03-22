Sridhar Babu, Laxman urge him to stay in Congress

Hyderabad: Inresponse to growing speculation that senior Congress leader and former minister T Jeevan Reddy may switch allegiance to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the Congress party has initiated efforts to persuade him to remain within its ranks.

Acting on the directions of AICC in-charge general secretary Meenakshi Natarajan as Jeevan Reddy skipped the proposed meeting with Meenakshi Natarajan, ministers from the erstwhile Karimnagar district—Duddilla Sridhar Babu and Adluri Laxman Kumar—visited Jeevan Reddy’s residence in Jagtial town on Saturday.

They were accompanied by Choppadandi MLA Medipally Sathyam.

The leaders held a detailed meeting lasting nearly one and a half hours, during which they attempted to convince Jeevan Reddy to continue with the party.

It may be recalled that Jeevan Reddy has been staying away from the Congress party activities and voicing strong criticism in recent weeks, particularly after local BRS MLA M Sanjay Kumar joined the Congress.

During the discussions, the ministers emphasized Jeevan Reddy’s longstanding association with the Congress, highlighting his four decades of service and underscoring the party’s continued need for his leadership. They assured him that his concerns—including local political challenges and internal grievances—would be taken up directly with the party high command and that he would be accorded due priority.

Despite these assurances, sources indicate that Jeevan Reddy remained firm in his decision to quit the party, reiterating his earlier stance.

The ministers, however, urged him to refrain from making an immediate decision and to reconsider in the larger interest of the party.