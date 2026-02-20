Sridhar Babu Showcases Telangana as AI Talent Hub and Global Investment Destination

New Delhi: Telangana is well positioned to emerge as a major center for artificial intelligence research and innovation, backed by its vast and skilled talent pool, IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu said at the AI Summit in New Delhi on Friday. Addressing Swedish trade representatives, he highlighted the state’s preparedness to harness the transformative potential of AI while effectively managing its challenges.

The minister stated that the government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, has taken early and strategic steps to adapt to the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence. Recognizing that AI will significantly reshape employment patterns, the state has already initiated large-scale skilling and reskilling programs to equip software professionals and young graduates with advanced capabilities. He noted that while certain job roles may undergo change due to automation, AI-driven research centers, applications, and service platforms will create new and diverse employment opportunities.

He emphasized that artificial intelligence will enable professionals to move toward more creative, analytical, and higher-value roles. Over the past two years, the government has consistently focused on capacity building, ensuring that the workforce remains agile and future-ready. According to him, strengthening human capital is central to Telangana’s strategy of becoming a leader in next-generation technologies.

Sridhar Babu also highlighted the integration of AI into public administration and welfare delivery systems. The use of advanced digital tools in governance is expected to enhance transparency, improve efficiency, and strengthen last-mile connectivity in service delivery. By minimizing leakages and preventing misuse, AI-based systems can make public schemes more accountable and citizen-centric. He invited global technology firms to partner with the state in building innovative applications that can further improve governance and development outcomes.

The minister underlined the importance of digital infrastructure in achieving inclusive growth. Through the T-Fiber initiative, the state has been working to ensure internet connectivity in every village, enabling rural communities to access digital services and opportunities. This infrastructure, he said, forms the backbone of Telangana’s ambition to democratize the benefits of artificial intelligence.

Describing AI as a transformative force, he called for responsible adoption and effective regulation while sharpening skills to maintain control over technological advancements. He reiterated that Telangana offers a strong and stable ecosystem for investments, supported by uninterrupted power supply, progressive industrial policies, and a welcoming environment for innovation. With its combination of talent, infrastructure, and policy stability, the state aims to position itself as a preferred destination for global technology partnerships and AI-driven growth.