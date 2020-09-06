Srisailam power station fire: Rs 1 crore ex-gratia to deceased families

TS Genco on Saturday said that they have enhanced the compensation announced by the government which decided to provide Rs 50 lakh to the divisional engineer Srinivas Goud and Rs 25 lakh to others who died in the fire mishap.

D Prabhakar Rao, chairman and managing director (CMD) of TS Genco has decided to provide an additional Rs 75 lakh each to the families of nine persons died in the power station fire three weeks ago. A total of Rs 1.25 crore will be given to the DE's family while the families of other victims will get Rs 1 crore.

Besides, the TS Genco decided to offer a job to the kin of the deceased employees. Based on their qualification, the kin of the employees will be given DE, AE and junior plant assistant posts. Also, the deceased families will get help from the departments soon.

The Genco board on Saturday called for a meeting chaired by Prabhakar Rao. Principal secretary for finance Rama Krishna, Principal secretary for energy Sandeep Sultania attended the meeting. Energy minister G Jagadish Reddy also directed the Genco to ensure the families of the deceased are fully compensated.

Meanwhile, the Genco CMD appointed a three-member committee to revive power production works at the power station soon. Genco Hydel Director, Civil Director and Srisailam Project Chief Engineer will be the part of the committee.