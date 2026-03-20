State budget will be acceptable to all sections of society:Deputy CM

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has stated that the upcoming budget will be acceptable to all sections of society and serve as a guiding force for state progress. Participating in Ugadi celebrations held with great grandeur at Gandhi Bhavan under the leadership of TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud, he attended the Panchanga Sravanam and extended greetings to the people. He expressed his wish that under the people’s government established in the Indiramma Rajyam, all citizens should live with happiness and prosperity.

He hoped that in this Parabhava year, evil forces would be defeated and the state would flourish with agricultural abundance. He reiterated that under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the government is committed to protecting the people and fulfilling every election promise. He expressed hope that all sectors would achieve significant growth and that the youth of Telangana would receive excellent employment opportunities.

Conveying his wishes, he urged every family to celebrate the festival with joy and appreciated the party cadre for successfully organising the celebrations. The Deputy Chief Minister emphasised that the welfare of every citizen remains a priority as the state moves towards a more prosperous and inclusive future for all.