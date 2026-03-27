State government to unveil Vegetable Kisan IDs to aid loans and marketing to farmers: Director of Horticulture Announces New Initiatives.

* Vegetable Kisan ID Cards to aid loans and marketing

* Rs 215 crore budget proposed; 50,000 acres annually targeted

* Training, subsidies, and exposure visits are planned for farmers.

Hyderabad: To boost vegetable cultivation across Telangana, Shaik Yasmin Basha, Director of the State Horticulture Department, on Thursday announced the introduction of Vegetable Kisan ID Cards to provide special recognition and support for vegetable farmers. These ID cards will enable farmers to access loans more easily and benefit from specialised marketing opportunities.

Speaking as the Chief Guest at a program jointly organised by Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticultural University and the Department of Horticulture, Yasmin Basha emphasised the government’s commitment to expanding vegetable cultivation. She revealed that a budget of Rs 215 crores has been proposed exclusively for the vegetable sector, with plans to increase cultivation by 50,000 acres annually, aiming to cover 2.5 lakh acres over five years.

Highlighting the decline in vegetable cultivation from 3 lakh acres in 2014–15 to just 1 lakh acres currently, she expressed concern over the need to import vegetables from other states. She assured that the government is determined to restore cultivation to its earlier levels. Farmers were advised to adopt crop rotation with vegetables and pulses, procure seedlings only from registered nurseries, and embrace modern farming methods such as multi-layer farming to maximise yields while reducing costs.

She further announced subsidies under RKVY and MIDH schemes for vegetable trellises and essential tools, with 17 types of equipment—including mini-tractors and turmeric diggers—eligible under the mechanisation component. Training programs will be provided to young farmers to prepare grafted seedlings independently, while exposure visits to institutions like IIHR Bengaluru and Baramati will offer practical learning experiences.

She also stressed the importance of cultivating pesticide-free vegetables, promoting integrated pest and nutrient management practices, and assured support for solar fencing to address the monkey menace.

Presiding over the event, Dr Danda Rajireddy, Vice-Chancellor of the Horticultural University, noted that farmers could reduce expenses by preparing organic fertilisers locally and emphasised that phased cultivation aligned with market demand ensures unmatched profitability in vegetable farming.