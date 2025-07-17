State Health Officer Reviews Seasonal Disease Preparedness in Jogulamba Gadwal District

Gadwal: Dr. Sudhakar Lal, the State Seasonal Diseases Monitoring Officer, visited Jogulamba Gadwal district today and conducted a detailed review meeting at the District Medical and Health Office. He was joined by District Medical and Health Officer Dr. S.K. Siddappa, program officers, PHC medical officers, and supervisors to assess the district’s preparedness and response to seasonal diseases like dengue, malaria, and chikungunya.

During the meeting, Dr. Lal emphasized the importance of taking proactive measures to prevent the outbreak of these seasonal illnesses. He instructed that Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) at the district and PHC levels should visit affected areas promptly to implement anti-larval and anti-malaria measures.

He further directed that “Dry Day” programs—meant to eliminate stagnant water and prevent mosquito breeding—should be observed in every village every Friday. He also stressed the need to identify last year’s dengue-affected and high-risk villages, and conduct medical camps to raise awareness among the public about these diseases and their prevention.

The review was attended by key health officials including:

Dr. Sandhya Kiranmai (NCD Program Officer)

Dr. G. Raju (NCVBDC Program Officer)

Dr. Rizwana (District Immunization Officer)

Dr. Prasoona Rani (MHN Program Officer)

PHC Medical Officers

Deputy Demographer K. Madhusudhan Reddy

SUO B. Sivanna

DDM Ram Anjaneyulu

K. Shyam Sundar (District NCD Coordinator)

The visit highlighted the district administration’s commitment to curbing the spread of seasonal diseases through coordinated efforts and public awareness initiatives.