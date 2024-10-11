"State-Level Photography and Short Film Competitions Announced by Gadwal Police for Police Martyrs' Remembrance Day".

Gadwal : In honor of Police Martyrs' Remembrance Day (Flag Day), the Telangana State Police Department is organizing state-level photography and short film competitions for aspiring photographers in the district, according to a statement by District SP Mr. T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS. He mentioned that as part of the Police Flag Day, week-long celebrations will be held on October 21st to commemorate the sacrifices made by police martyrs.



The SP invited students, youth, and amateur photographers to participate enthusiastically. Participants must submit three recent photographs or short films (up to three minutes in length) that highlight the sacrifices and excellence of the police force. The deadline for submission is October 20, and entries must be submitted to the District Police Office in the form of a pen drive containing the short film and 10x8-sized photographs.

Themes for Contestants:

Superstitions and Social Evils

Police Response During Emergencies

Police Services During Natural Disasters

Police Glory in Other Instances

Cybercrimes, Eve-Teasing, and Ragging

The Dangers of Substance Abuse

Participants are encouraged to submit only three photographs or one short film related to events that took place between October 2023 and October 2024. For further details, they can contact the PRO at 8712661828.

District SP T. Srinivasa Rao urged students and enthusiasts to participate in large numbers and help make the competition a success by honoring the sacrifices of police martyrs who have given their lives in the line of duty to maintain peace and security in society.