State made tremendous progress in past 8 years: KTR

Sircilla: Telangana government gives priority to welfare and spending on community welfare programmes has increased manifold over the past 8 years, said Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister, KT Rama Rao.

Telangana was ahead of all other states in terms of revenue generation. The State budget has more than doubled in the last eight years. Now the youth should come forward to achieve golden Telangana by working hard in the spirit of statehood struggle, he said.

Rama Rao unfurled the national flag at the Telangana Formation Day here on Thursday informing that Telangana became a role model to the entire nation by registering tremendous growth in all sectors during the last eight years.

Tremendous growth was achieved in just eight years and it was much more when compared to the development in the region in the last 75 years. State stood in first place with a 17.24 per cent annual growth rate from 2014 to 2019 and per capita income increased, he said.

For the first time in the country, the Telangana government started an e-health profile project on a pilot basis in Rajanna-Sircilla and Mulugu districts. The health details of every person above the age group of 18 years were being recorded by conducting 30 different medical tests.

A digital health profile card would be handed over to the people. People diagnosed with diseases would be given required medicines regularly in addition to the provision of free of cost medical services. Around 203 medical teams have collected 4.77 lakh blood samples from 3.4 lakh persons so far and the process of analyzing the samples was under progress, Rama Rao said.

He revealed that an aqua hub would be set up in an area of 500 acres at Mid Manair reservoir by spending Rs 2,000 crore. The government has signed an MoU with an American company, Fishin, while firms like Fresh to Home, Ananda Group and CP Aqua came forward to invest in the aqua hub, he added.

Rama Rao listed out the progress achieved in agriculture, education, electricity supply, drinking water supply, irrigation sector, public welfare, industry, IT sectors and others.