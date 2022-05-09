State of roads in Telangana

MA&UD Minister K T Ramarao's remarks about the bad roads in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh State created ripples in the political corridors of the both the States. However, people in the districts across the Telangana State are livid at the existence of shabby roads in the rural areas and want KTR to set his house in order before talking about the road conditions in other State.

Condition of roads better in Telangana

The condition of the roads in the State is better now when compared in past. Beautiful roads were being built in Karimnagar as part of the Smart City. The government takes action from time to time to fix minor problems on internal roads. After the formation of the State of Telangana, along with the agricultural, electricity sector, important roads were also being developed. The roads in Telangana are better than the neighbouring states.

- Chinthoju Bhaskar, Social Activist, Sircilla

Warangal roads in pathetic state

The roads in Warangal city and rural parts of the erstwhile district are in a bad shape. Even though Warangal is touted as a city destination next after Hyderabad, the roads in the city are far from satisfactory. Overflowing roads are a common phenomenon in the rainy season. Denizens blame the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) for its failure to maintain the roads. Trenches dug for the Mission Bhagiratha pipeline laying have become obstacles for the road users at several places. - K Sreedhar,

Self-employed, Hanumakonda

Roads accross State need makeover

Roads in Telangana need a makeover. The exposed DBM (dense bituminous macadam) and potholes are making travelling miserable. KTR's comments on roads in Andhra Pradesh should be seen as an effort to boost the image of brand Telangana. Even KTR doesn't exactly know the state of roads in AP. His remarks were based on information from his friends. The need of the hour is not comparison but improving the quality of roads.

- G Swathi, Beautician, Hanumakonda