State police enjoys good reputation in country: Bhatti

Hyderabad: The State government will take responsibility to fulfill the requirements of the Police department, said Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu.

The Deputy Chief Minister held discussions with police officers on various aspects as part of pre Budget meetings at the Secretariat here on Saturday.

Bhatti said that Telangana is developing fast as an urban State. In Hyderabad, in addition to three city zones, another one, Future City is getting ready. The work on Regional Ring Road is speeding up. In view of financial resources in the State, employment opportunities, migration to Hyderabad and the State is increasing. Accordingly, the Home department should gear up to step up security.

He assured the police officials that special focus would be paid to solve the problems in border areas.

The Telangana Police has good reputation in the country, particularly in solving cybercrime cases they are leading in the country, Bhatti said praising the police officials and staff.

He also directed the police officials to send proposals for construction of police quarters wherever there was possibility.

The Deputy CM said that police officers must try for mobilisation of CSR Funds wherever possible and use the funds for strengthening the Police department.

Bhatti also reviewed the posts filled in the Police department in the last one year and the vacancies at present. The police officials submitted reports on budget

requirements for eight divisions such as Greyhound, Narcotics, Intelligence, Fire, ex servicemen.

DGP Jitendra submitted overall report on budget for the entire Police department.