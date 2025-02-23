Live
- Sri Lankan Navy arrests 32 Tamil fishermen, five boats seized
- Champions Trophy: Anticipation in fans build for high-stakes Ind-Pak clash in Dubai
- Dinakar expresses concern over misuse of NREGS funds
- India Masters thump Sri Lanka in thrilling runfest for flying start to IML campaign
- PM Modi says 'Naari Shakti' will handle his social media accounts on March 8
- AAP's legislature party meet today, to discuss agenda for upcoming Delhi Assembly session
- Uncertainty over Group II exam lingered till last moment
- Scented candles can release potential toxic particles in indoor air: Study
- Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails ISRO's century in rocket launches, urges people to dedicate a day for science
- Every journalist should take advantage of welfare schemes
Just In
State police enjoys good reputation in country: Bhatti
Promises to fulfil requirements of Police department
Hyderabad: The State government will take responsibility to fulfill the requirements of the Police department, said Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu.
The Deputy Chief Minister held discussions with police officers on various aspects as part of pre Budget meetings at the Secretariat here on Saturday.
Bhatti said that Telangana is developing fast as an urban State. In Hyderabad, in addition to three city zones, another one, Future City is getting ready. The work on Regional Ring Road is speeding up. In view of financial resources in the State, employment opportunities, migration to Hyderabad and the State is increasing. Accordingly, the Home department should gear up to step up security.
He assured the police officials that special focus would be paid to solve the problems in border areas.
The Telangana Police has good reputation in the country, particularly in solving cybercrime cases they are leading in the country, Bhatti said praising the police officials and staff.
He also directed the police officials to send proposals for construction of police quarters wherever there was possibility.
The Deputy CM said that police officers must try for mobilisation of CSR Funds wherever possible and use the funds for strengthening the Police department.
Bhatti also reviewed the posts filled in the Police department in the last one year and the vacancies at present. The police officials submitted reports on budget
requirements for eight divisions such as Greyhound, Narcotics, Intelligence, Fire, ex servicemen.
DGP Jitendra submitted overall report on budget for the entire Police department.