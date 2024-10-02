Stay Vigilant people in Dussehra hollydays: SP Gaikwad Vibhav Raghunath

NagarKurnool: With the Dussehra holidays fast approaching, District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath IPS has urged residents to exercise caution and take necessary precautions if they are traveling to their hometowns or distant places. He emphasized the importance of safeguarding homes during the festival to prevent potential thefts. SP Gaikwad provided a series of safety guidelines, starting with the advice to avoid leaving valuables like jewelry and cash at home. Instead, he recommended storing them in bank lockers. Residents were also reminded to secure their homes with proper locks and keep lights on both inside and outside the house to deter criminals.

The SP advised people to inform their neighbors about their travel plans and request them to keep an eye on the house while they are away. For those unable to use bank lockers, carrying valuables with them was suggested. Other important tips included ensuring that daily newspapers and milk packets don’t accumulate at the doorstep, as this can signal an empty home. Residents were also urged to carry cupboard keys with them, hide locks behind door curtains, and leave a light on in at least one room.

Further, he advised locking the outer gate from the inside and leaving footwear outside to give the appearance that someone is home. SP Gaikwad stressed the importance of staying in touch with neighbors, even after reaching one's hometown, and checking in regularly for updates on the house. In case of any suspicious activity, residents were encouraged to immediately call 100 or the control room at 8712657709. Lastly, he recommended installing CCTV cameras to monitor homes remotely via mobile phones, ensuring peace of mind during the festive season.