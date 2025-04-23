Steps Initiated to Strengthen Healthcare Infrastructure and Staff in Gadwal: Proposals for New Appointments and Facilities Underway

Gadwal: In a significant move to enhance healthcare services in Gadwal district, MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy and District Collector B.M. Santhosh jointly directed officials to prepare and submit proposals for the appointment of essential medical personnel and assistant professors. The decisions were taken during the Hospital Development Society meeting held at the Collector’s conference hall on Wednesday.

Presiding over the meeting, District Collector B.M. Santhosh emphasized the urgency of identifying and submitting vacancy details for positions such as tutors, senior residents, associate professors, and assistant professors in medical colleges by Saturday. He stated that if the data is submitted promptly, recruitment advertisements under neighboring service provisions can be released by Monday. He also instructed officials to assess the basic infrastructural needs of the hospital and submit detailed proposals accordingly.

The Collector further stated that appointments for assistant professors, tutors, and senior residents will be conducted under the supervision of the district-level recruitment committee. For technical and non-technical staff, he recommended utilizing outsourcing agencies under the neighboring service framework. In addition, proposals should be submitted in coordination with TGMEIDC (Telangana Government Medical Engineering Infrastructure Development Corporation) for the establishment of a T-Hub extension wing, oxygen plant, and a hospital canteen.

Special emphasis was placed on assigning hospital canteen management to members of local women’s self-help groups (Mahila Shakti), as part of an inclusive development effort. He directed hospital authorities to ensure the availability of all essential medical services without causing inconvenience to the public.

Speaking at the meeting, MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy highlighted the importance of ensuring that all types of healthcare services are made available at the Gadwal District Government Hospital itself, reducing the need to refer patients to hospitals in other districts, particularly Kurnool. He stressed that giving preference to local candidates during medical staff appointments would likely lead to better service delivery.

He also suggested installing a structured parking shed in the hospital premises to improve vehicle management and provide organized parking facilities. The MLA urged authorities to clearly identify all infrastructural needs and submit comprehensive proposals for each.

The meeting was attended by Hospital Superintendent Dr. Indira, Medical College Principal Dr. Nageshwar Rao, committee members, and other key officials.

This initiative marks a critical step in fortifying the healthcare ecosystem of Gadwal and ensuring that quality medical services are accessible to all citizens locally.