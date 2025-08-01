Steps should be taken to increase the number of deliveries in government hospitals

Wanaparthy District: District Collector Adarsh Surabhi has ordered to create awareness at the rural level about safe deliveries in government hospitals so that poor pregnant women do not waste money unnecessarily by giving birth in private hospitals.

On Friday morning, the Collector visited Pebber Primary Hospital.

On this occasion, the EDD register of pregnant women in the hospital, the birth registration register, and the blood test register were examined.

He spoke to the ASHA worker of Pebber Primary Health Center and asked about the details of pregnant women brought to PHC through ASHA, the ANC tests done on them, and where the deliveries took place.

It was suggested that pregnant women and their family members should be made aware that the necessary infrastructure and doctors are available for pregnant women to give birth in government hospitals, so that pregnant women do not need to spend money on going to a private hospital for delivery.

He instructed the ASHA workers to ensure that every pregnant woman undergoes ANC treatment during her period, takes medicines and nutritious food from time to time to prevent anemia, and delivers in government hospitals.

He advised that the dry day program should be organized strictly every Friday and that people should be made aware of not keeping stagnant water. He advised that if dengue cases are registered anywhere, the source should be identified and removed immediately. He advised that blood samples should be taken from nearby houses and tests should be done.

He advised that blood tests should be conducted on all patients who come to the government hospital with fever, cold, and sore throat. He instructed that anyone who tests positive in the RAT test should be sent to the T-Hub for an ELISA test immediately.

District Medical Health Officer Dr. Srinivasulu, Program Officers Dr. Sainath Reddy, Dr. Parimala, Medical Officer, and other staff are present.