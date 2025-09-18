STFI raises pitch for review of SC verdict on TET norm

Hyderabad: The School Teachers’ Federation of India (STFI) has formally submitted representations to the Prime Minister, Education Minister, and Education Secretary, urging immediate action on the Supreme Court’s September 1 verdict mandating that all teachers with more than five years of service must pass the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) within two years or face retirement. The ruling affects nearly 25 lakh teachers appointed before August 23, 2010.

On Wednesday, led by STFI President C.N. Bharati, General Secretary Chava Ravi, and Treasurer T.A.K. Shafee, the delegation met officials at South Block and Shastri Bhavan in New Delhi, demanding a review petition and amendments to Section 23 of the Right to Education (RTE) Act. They argued that TET should apply only to teachers appointed after the RTE Act’s implementation date.

The STFI also met NCTE Chairman Pankaj Arora and Secretary Abhilash Mishra, submitting requests to revise the TET syllabus and reduce qualifying marks from 60% to 50%, citing the lack of prior notification for senior teachers.

Later, the delegation consulted senior advocates at the Supreme Court and announced plans to file a review petition by the month-end under STFI’s leadership.