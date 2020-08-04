 Top
Stop politicising coronavirus: Errabelli to Opposition

Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao inspecting the super-speciality hospital (under construction) at the Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) in Warangal on Tuesday

Some people with vested interests have been trying to project the functioning of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital (MGMH) in a negative way, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said.

Warangal: Some people with vested interests have been trying to project the functioning of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital (MGMH) in a negative way, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. The Minister who inspected the super-speciality hospital (under construction) with the funds of PMSSSY at the Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) here on Tuesday told the newsmen that efforts are on to start the Covid-19 facility from August 12.

"To start with 120 beds, the facility is being readied. There is no dearth of funds to tackle the coronavirus menace. The Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had already sanctioned Rs 12 crore for the hospital," Errabelli said.

Referring to the hiccups in the MGMH, he said that it's not fair to undermine the efforts of the healthcare personnel who are trying hard to save the lives of coronavirus victims.

Instead of creating a sense of confidence among the patients and the healthcare staff, the Opposition is trying to create confusion among the public, he said. Government Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar, Warangal Urban In-charge Collector M Haritha and KMC Principal S Sandhya were among others present.

