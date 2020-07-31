Stop politicising coronavirus pandemic: Congress to CM KCR

Hyderabad: Congress on Thursday asked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Health Minister Eatala Rajender to stop politicising the Covid-19 situation just to evade criticism and hide failures.



TPCC treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy said that the TRS has been in power for six-and-a-half years and KCR govt did nothing either to upgrade the health infrastructure in the State or at least maintain what existed at the time of Telangana formation. Therefore, he alleged, TRS leaders, especially the Health Minister should stop blaming Congress to cover up their own inefficiency in handling the Covid-19 situation.

"On June 28, CM KCR gave a hint in the official press release that another lockdown might be imposed for 15-days in view of the rising number of cases. He created confusion among the people and himself went into hiding for almost 15 days. He is yet to hold a detailed review meeting on the Covid-19 situation," said the Congress leader.

"He must order a probe into the huge increase in the number of cases in the recent past and the causes of death. The government must study the pattern of how the virus has spread and why so many people have died. Such studies always prove helpful in handling similar pandemics in future. However, CM KCR lack seriousness and is waiting for the pandemic to end on its own," he said, in a media statement.

Narayana Reddy said that the Chief Minister and Health Minister should stop politicising the Covid-19 situation by targeting the opposition parties in their statements. "Instead of condemning, they should find out why they were being criticised. They should learn to respond to positive suggestions given by the Congress party if they are sincere towards serving people," he said.