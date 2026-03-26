Strategic thinking and inter-service cooperation for defence preparedness is need of the hour -Air Chief Marshal AP Singh

Secunderabad: Air Chief Marshal AP Singh,Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), emphasised the importance of strategic thinking, inter-service cooperation, and leadership skills in strengthening India’s defence preparedness while presiding over the valedictory function of the 21st Higher Defence Management Course (HDMC-21) at the College of Defence Management (CDM), Secunderabad, on Thursday.

The 44-week course, which began on May 26, 2025, and concluded on March 26, 2026, trained 155 officers from the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard. Besides, 12 officers from friendly foreign nations. The programme focused on advanced defence management, strategic leadership, and multi-domain operations.

The ceremony commenced with Major General G. Srinivas, Commandant CDM, presenting the Course Report, which highlighted the achievements of participants in integrating modern management principles with military strategy under the motto “Victory Through Excellence.”

Air Chief Marshal Singh presented the Awards of Excellence to top performers and congratulated all participants for successfully completing the rigorous programme. He commended their dedication to enhancing resource optimisation and leadership skills, which he described as vital in today’s volatile geopolitical environment.

The Chief Guest also interacted warmly with international participants, underscoring India’s strong strategic ties with partner nations and the mutual benefits of shared defence knowledge. He engaged with the families of HDMC-21 officers, acknowledging their support throughout the demanding course.

The awards ceremony highlighted the CDM’s role as a premier tri-service institution under HQ Integrated Defence Staff, preparing future commanders to address complex 21st-century security challenges. By blending contemporary management techniques with operational expertise, CDM continues to empower senior military leadership to enhance jointness and optimise resources for national security.