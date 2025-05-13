Strict Instructions Issued to Ensure Timely Paddy Procurement and Transportation Amid Unseasonal Rains – Gadwal Additional Collector Lakshminarayana

Gadwal: Jogulamba Gadwal District Additional Collector, Mr. Lakshminarayana, directed officials to take foolproof measures to prevent any delays in transporting paddy stocks to rice mills.

On Tuesday, he visited paddy procurement centers in Kothapalli and Rekulapalli villages of Gadwal Mandal. During the inspection, he emphasized that paddy collected from farmers should be transported promptly to the designated rice mills and unloading at the mills must be carried out without any delay. He personally inspected the paddy stocks brought by farmers to the procurement centers.

He interacted with the farmers, inquiring whether they were facing any issues with the sale of their paddy. He also checked with the procurement center staff to see if they were cooperating with the farmers and whether necessary facilities were available at the centers. The Additional Collector sought detailed information from the officials about the quantity of paddy collected so far and the volume already transported to rice mills.

Considering the occurrence of unseasonal rains, he stressed the importance of ensuring that vehicles loaded with paddy do not remain idle for long durations at the mills. He instructed that rice millers should promptly unload and store the paddy and that available godowns be identified for storing the stocks. He emphasized the need for proper planning to avoid shortages of laborers and transport vehicles.

He also advised that a sufficient number of tarpaulins be arranged to protect paddy from unseasonal rains. Since farmers are actively bringing their paddy to the centers, he insisted that the procurement process should not face any delays at any stage. Ensuring that farmers do not face inconvenience, he instructed officials to work in coordination and complete the procurement process smoothly within the stipulated deadline. Lastly, he reiterated the need for prompt unloading of collected paddy at the mills.

Officials Present: Gadwal Tahsildar Mallikarjun, Deputy Tahsildar Ajith Kumar, RI Ramakrishna, AEO Harish, DPM Ramnath, among others.

Administrative Efficiency and Oversight: The visit of Additional Collector Lakshminarayana reflects proactive governance and real-time monitoring of the ongoing paddy procurement process. It highlights the administration’s commitment to ensuring that the procurement season is handled efficiently and without bottlenecks.

Farmer-Centric Approach: Direct interaction with farmers shows a farmer-first attitude. By personally inquiring about their problems and the cooperation of procurement center staff, the administration is attempting to build trust and responsiveness.

Emphasis on Timely Transportation and Unloading: One of the critical aspects raised is the delay in unloading at rice mills. Any such delay can lead to backlog and deterioration of grain quality, especially during unseasonal rains. The instruction to monitor and ensure prompt unloading is crucial for maintaining quality and avoiding farmer losses.

Risk Management During Unseasonal Rains: The warning about unseasonal rains and the directive to stock enough tarpaulins reflect good risk mitigation planning. Ensuring protection of grain from moisture is vital for preventing spoilage and fungus infestation.

Logistics Planning: The focus on ensuring availability of laborers (hamalis), lorries, and godown space shows a comprehensive logistical approach. Lack of these resources often causes major delays, so forward planning is necessary.

Accountability and Coordination: Instructions to all officials to work in coordination for a smooth procurement process underline the need for collective responsibility. With a deadline-oriented approach, this ensures faster and more organized implementation.

Monitoring of Records: By reviewing the quantity of paddy collected and dispatched to mills, the Additional Collector is emphasizing transparency and real-time tracking, possibly to avoid malpractice or misreporting.