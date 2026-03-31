Strong committees to be formed soon to address public issues: DCC chief

Hanumakonda: District Congress Committee (DCC) President Inagala Venkatram Reddy announced that robust committees to tackle public issues will be formed soon. He made the statement while attending a meeting as the chief guest on Monday at PGR Gardens in Battupalli, Hanumakonda district, which was held under the supervision of appointed observers.

Venkatram Reddy said that, following the directions of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), the process of dissolving old committees and appointing new ones is being carried out transparently to strengthen the party across the district. He noted that GHMC Divisions 44, 45, 46, and 64 under Wardhannapet constituency have been grouped under “Cluster-1.”

He added that Jannu Anil and Shivaram have been appointed as observers to oversee the selection process in these divisions. More than 26 applications from aspirants across various divisions were received during the meeting. While local MLA K.R. Nagaraju is occupied with Assembly sessions, Venkatram Reddy said the process is being conducted in coordination with his guidance.