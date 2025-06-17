Student Unions Revolt Against Fee Mafia: Demand Suspension of Gadwal Education Officers and Action on Private Schools

Gadwal: In a dramatic turn of events, major student unions including BRSV, USFI, and PDSU staged a protest at the District Education Office (DEO) in Gadwal today, demanding strict action against private school managements allegedly violating government norms. The protest culminated with the submission of a formal memorandum to Regional Joint Director (RJD) of School Education, Mrs. Vijayalakshmi, who was present at the DEO office.

Key Allegations:

Student leaders accused private schools of engaging in widespread commercial malpractice, including:

Illegal Book Sales: Several private schools are reportedly setting up unauthorized book stalls and pressuring students to buy textbooks and materials only from specific vendors.

Fee Exploitation: Schools are allegedly flouting government orders by charging exorbitant fees. For example, they are collecting ₹36,000 to ₹50,000 even for UKG admissions.

Violation of GO on Concessions: The mandated 25% fee concession for students from economically weaker and middle-class backgrounds is not being implemented.

Unrecognized Institutions: Some schools are reportedly operating without valid government recognition, yet continue to enroll students and charge high fees.

Lack of Basic Facilities: Despite collecting lakhs of rupees, several private and corporate schools are accused of not providing even the minimum required infrastructure to students.

Manipulating Book and Uniform Sales: Schools are compelling parents to buy books, uniforms, and materials from their selected outlets at inflated prices, thereby exploiting them under the guise of education.

Student Unions’ Demands:

1. Immediate suspension of the District Educational Officer (DEO) and Mandal Education Officers (MEOs) for negligence and failure to enforce government regulations.

2. Filing of criminal cases against private school managements that are violating norms.

3. Revocation of recognition for schools operating illegally without government approval.

4. Fee regulation and strict audits of private and corporate schools in Gadwal district.

5. Improved infrastructure in government schools to curb the growing monopoly of private institutions.

The leaders issued a stern warning that if immediate action is not taken, large-scale agitations will be organized across the district.

Statements from Student Leaders:

While addressing the media, student representatives emphasized the need for regulatory enforcement. “Private schools have become fee mafias, operating like business empires rather than educational institutions. They are exploiting the trust of parents and the future of children,” said Akepogu Raju, District Vice President of PDSU, Nadigadda.

Waman Palli Rangaswamy, State Secretary of USFI, echoed these concerns and highlighted the failure of district officials to act despite repeated complaints.

BRSV Gadwal President, Mr. Maj, urged the RJD to initiate an investigation and immediately suspend education officers responsible for the ongoing irregularities.

What the Authorities Said:

In response to the memorandum, RJD Vijayalakshmi reportedly assured the student unions that an immediate enquiry would be launched. She also stated that criminal proceedings would be initiated against institutions found violating rules.

This student-led movement has sparked a critical conversation about the accountability of private educational institutions and the role of regulatory bodies. With pressure mounting, the spotlight now turns to how swiftly the state education department and the local administration respond to these explosive allegations.

Stay tuned for further updates.