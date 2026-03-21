Student unions slam Budget for neglecting youth and education

Hyderabad: The Telangana government’s 2026-27 budget has faced sharp criticism from youth and student organisations, with both DYFI and SFI accusing the administration of betraying its promises. The Democratic Youth Federation of India stated the budget ignored unemployed youth by failing to allocate funds for the promised Rs 4,000 monthly unemployment allowance, job calendar, and Youth Commission.

Leaders Kota Ramesh and Anaganti Venkatesh alleged that despite a promise of two lakh annual jobs, only 67,763 have been filled, mostly through previous notifications.

They also criticised the lack of self-employment loans under the Rajiv Yuva Vikas scheme despite a Rs 6,000 crore allocation. DYFI has announced statewide protests tomorrow against this anti-youth budget.

Meanwhile, the Students’ Federation of India condemned the government for neglecting education. Despite claims of international standards, the budget allocated only Rs 26,674 crore, or 8.22 per cent of the total Rs 3,24,234 crore, falling far below the promised 15 per cent. SFI highlighted a lack of funds for Osmania and Kakatiya universities and pending scholarships exceeding Rs 9,500 crore.