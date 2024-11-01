Students Stage Protest on Hyderabad-Vijayawada Highway Over School Conditions in Ranga Reddy District

Batasingaram : To voice their concerns, students from BC Gurukul school staged a protest on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway on Wednesday. The demonstration was driven by frustrations over the ongoing inadequate conditions in their school, particularly concerning food quality and classroom environments.

The protest began early in the morning when students, feeling ignored by school authorities, decided to take their grievances directly to the streets. They sat on the highway, effectively halting traffic, and called for immediate government intervention to address their pressing issues.

“We have raised our complaints multiple times, but nothing has changed,” said one student, who wished to remain anonymous. “We want better food and a safe learning environment.”

Students reported that the quality of food served in their hostel has declined, leading to health concerns. They also cited issues such as overcrowded classrooms and insufficient learning materials, which they believe hinder their education.

The protest drew attention from local media and commuters, many of whom expressed solidarity with the students’ cause. Parents of the students also joined the demonstration, urging authorities to listen to their children’s concerns.

Local officials were quick to respond, stating that they would investigate the claims made by the students and work toward finding solutions. “We take these complaints seriously and will ensure that proper measures are taken to improve the situation at the school,” said a representative from the Ranga Reddy District Education Office.

As the protest continued into the afternoon, students remained resolute in their demands, emphasizing the need for immediate action. “Education is our future, and we deserve better,” one protester declared.

The situation remains fluid, with hopes that dialogue between school officials, government representatives, and the students will lead to a resolution.