Stung by change of ‘Thalli’, Kavitha takes a dig at Cong

Hyderabad: Expressing concerns that Telangana Thalli was changed to ‘Congress Thalli’, BRS MLC K Kavitha on Monday said that the Telangana Thalli was shedding tears due to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's misdeeds.

The BRS leader condemned the change of Telangana Thalli, who had inspired crores of children. She expressed anger that the Telangana movement's Thalli has been changed to Congress Thalli. She announced that they reject Congress Thalli. She also objected to the statue of Rajiv Gandhi installed on the road and Thalli inside the Secretariat as if the Telangana Thalli created by Congress was being imprisoned. She said that if any common people want to garland Telangana Thalli, they will not even be allowed to enter the Secretariat.

She criticised that 'Bathukamma' was removed from Telangana Thalli. "The Bathukamma festival, which is celebrated with flowers, is unique to Telangana only. It is unfortunate to remove such a Bathukamma from Telangana Thalli. The inspiration of Telangana has been stopped. Bathukamma has been removed." She added, expressing concern.