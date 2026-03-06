Stung by mosquito menace, residents to stage novel protest near Mir Alam Tank

After the GHMC fails to tackle the mosquito menace, in a frustration the residents of Golden City near historic Mir Alam Tank came with a humorous act and announced the ‘Mosquito Beating Premier League’, an event scheduled for March 21 at 7 pm, with venues set across the mosquito-infested localities surrounding the Mir Alam Lake. The residential housing society also invited GHMC Commissioner, along with the chief entomologist and GHMC's entomology team to grace the event.

On Thursday morning, the HydPatels, a page on ‘X’, posted a sarcastic post, which has gone viral addressing the lackadaisical attitude of the GHMC in failing to control the mosquito menace.

Mohammed Javeed, posted, “We are pleased to inform you that we are organising a ‘Mosquito Beating Premier League’ in Golden City, near Mir Alam Lake. Please make this post viral so that either we get enough teams to play this competition or GHMC wakes up to perform their duties.”

The post further reads, “I request for sponsorship of this event from all mosquito coils and other repellents manufacturing companies and doctors, too, because they will get enough patients of malaria and dengue because of this mismanagement. The events will take place at various locations near to Mir Alam lake. Every venue will have enough mosquitoes to beat.”

Speaking to The Hans India, Javeed said, “Just to mock the civic authorities, I had a plan for the Premier League with the ongoing T20 World Cup.”

Javeed, a resident and a secretary of Golden City Housing Society, located near Pillar No 248 said that after complaining to the civic authorities to address the mosquito menace, there was no action beyond fogging in the area. “Despite, clearing the water hyacinth, algal weeds and other anti-larval operations in the lake which has turned into a breeding ground for mosquitoes, the entomology teams carry out only fogging in the area,” said Javeed. He said fogging acts as a ‘steam bath’ for mosquitoes and adds more energy to them.”

The residents confirm the devastating mosquito menace, highlighting the surge in numbers throughout Golden City and other surrounding areas of Mir Alam Tank. P Srikanth, a resident, said “There is no distinction between summer and winter. Mosquitoes' menace is a never ending nuisance in these areas.

The situation remains unchanged every season. Even after numerous complaints were given to concerned authorities, no action has been taken.”

Residents said they are unable to sleep without burning mosquito coils or using repellents. “We are forced to use mosquito repellents, which are causing respiratory problems in children and elderly people,” said Esa Rahman.