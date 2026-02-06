Successful Treatment of Young Man with Severe Head Injury at Yashoda Hospital

Nagarkurnool: A 30-year-old man, Naresh M., from Nagar Kurnool district, who sustained severe head injuries in a road accident, was successfully treated at Yashoda Super Speciality Hospital, Malakpet. Doctors performed a timely emergency surgery and saved his life, hospital representatives said during a media interaction held at the Nagar Kurnool district headquarters.

After the accident, the patient was brought to the hospital in an unconscious condition with bleeding from the nose and right ear. Medical investigations and scans revealed critical injuries, including intracranial bleeding, brain swelling, and multiple skull fractures. As his condition was life-threatening, doctors immediately performed a left-sided fronto-temporo-parietal decompressive craniectomy.

The complex surgery was carried out successfully under the leadership of Dr. Sayuj Krishnan S., Chief Consultant – Neurosurgery. Following the procedure, the patient was closely monitored and treated in the Neuro Intensive Care Unit. A multidisciplinary medical team comprising Dr. G. Aditya (Critical Care), Dr. Guttha Shashidhar Reddy (General Physician), Dr. M. V. Chandra Mouli (Plastic Surgeon), and Dr. Raghu Kumar S. CH (ENT Specialist) provided coordinated care.

As the patient required prolonged ventilator support, a tracheostomy was performed. Doctors stated that his condition gradually improved, and he has now been discharged in a stable condition.

Speaking on the occasion, doctors from Yashoda Super Speciality Hospital, Malakpet, said that even in cases of major head injuries caused by road accidents, lives can be saved if patients receive timely treatment supported by advanced medical facilities. These details were shared during the media conference organized by Yashoda Hospital representatives in Nagar Kurnool.