Sudha Reddy Foundation lifts spirits of kids fighting cancer

Hyderabad: On the occasion of International Childhood Cancer Day (ICCD), special programmes were organised on Tuesday at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) for children undergoing cancer treatment.

Sudha Reddy, Chairperson of the Sudha Reddy Foundation (SR Foundation) conducted a drawing competition for children undergoing treatment in the Paediatric Oncology ward.

Sudha Reddy stated that such initiatives help strengthen the mental resilience and self-confidence of children fighting cancer. She emphasised that psychological and social support, along with proper nutrition, play a crucial role in comprehensive cancer treatment.