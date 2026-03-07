Summer heat, farm needs push power load

With the Rabi crop season increasing agricultural power requirements and rising temperatures boosting electricity use in households, commercial establishments, and industries, the state’s electricity demand is reaching record levels.

On March 3, the total electricity demand in the state was recorded at 18,139 MW. On Friday, the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGSPDCL) registered a peak demand of 11,129 MW within its jurisdiction. Notably, on the same day last year, the peak demand was only 10,310 MW.

Electricity consumption has also increased significantly in the Greater Hyderabad area. On March 3, a record demand of 4,421 MW was recorded there. It is noteworthy that the all-time peak demand records registered last year in the TGSPDCL have already been surpassed in the first week of March this year. Districts with high agricultural usage also recorded a considerable increase in electricity demand. The maximum demands in combined districts of Nalgonda 2,459 MW, Mahbubnagar district 2,326 MW and Medak district: 2,181 MW

Considering the record rise in demand, necessary measures have been taken to ensure uninterrupted power supply to consumers, said TGSPDCL Chairman & Managing Director Jitesh V Patil.

He added that field-level officials and staff have been instructed to continuously monitor the load on 33 kV/11 kV feeders and power transformers in substations in view of the increasing load.