Supply adequate coal to all thermal stations: Bhatti to officials

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka has directed the officials concerned to take adequate measures to ensure the continuous production and supply of coal to all thermal stations in Telangana and other States so that there is no shortage of power supply in summer.

The Deputy Chief Minister held a review meeting with officials of all departments in the Singareni Collieries Company Limited at the Secretariat here on Friday.

The Minister was briefed by the officials through a Powerpoint presentation on the status of Singareni open cast and underground mines, new projects, including thermal and solar, usage of machines, coal marketing and transportation.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Chief Minister suggested the officials that steps should be taken to produce adequate coal and to avoid power production.

Officials were also directed to focus on the Odisha Naini coal block and coal should be produced by taking all precautionary measures.

Bhatti Vikramarka also directed officials to pay special attention to the welfare of workers in the Singareni Collieries and to extend all facilities.