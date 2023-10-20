Supreme Court dismisses BRS petition over allocation of free symbols

The BRS party faced a setback in the Supreme Court as the apex court has rejected a petition filed not to allocate symbols similar to the car to other parties.

According to the details, the BRS party approached the Supreme Court regarding the issue of symbols (free symbols) allotted to parties and candidates in elections. In this order, BRS appealed to the court not to allocate symbols like car symbol like road roller and chapati maker in the elections. The court, which heard the petition on Friday, rejected the petition.



Meanwhile, in the last election, symbols similar to car symbols were allotted and thousands of votes were cast for this symbol in the election. In a way, the ruling party felt that the brand of the BRS car was damaged by these signs. In this context, BRS approached by the Supreme Court.