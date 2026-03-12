Supreme Court disposes Disqualification Case of Telangana MLAs petitions

The Supreme Court has finally disposed of the long-running case involving BRS MLAs who defected in Telangana, bringing an end to recent political turmoil in the state. The case, which had caused considerable controversy, was heard by a bench headed by Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice Augustine George Masih.

BRS MLAs Padi Kaushik Reddy and KTR, along with BJP leader Eleti Maheshwar Reddy, had filed a contempt petition alleging that the Speaker had failed to decide on the disqualification of the defected MLAs within the prescribed timeframe. The petition was heard today and subsequently dismissed.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the Speaker, informed the court that an inquiry into the matter had already been conducted and a decision had been made. The bench concurred, stating that there was no need for further investigation as the Speaker's ruling was final, thus ending the inquiry.

The court ordered the Speaker's decisions to be officially published within two days and directed that relevant documents be supplied to the petitioners within four days.