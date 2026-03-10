Supreme Court Grants Prabhakar Rao Protection from Arrest

New Delhi: The prime accused in the sensational phone tapping case in Telangana, former IPS officer Prabhakar Rao, received significant relief on Tuesday as the Supreme Court granted him protection from arrest.

A bench headed by Justice Nagaratna issued orders providing Rao exemption from arrest while hearing the case, but stressed that the relief is subject to strict conditions.

The bench directed the accused to fully cooperate with the investigation and warned that any attempt to tamper with evidence or influence witnesses would lead to immediate cancellation of the protection. Rao was also instructed not to travel without the trial court’s permission and to remain available for proceedings.

Background: A case had been registered against Prabhakar Rao and other officials for allegedly illegally tapping phones of political leaders and other prominent individuals during the previous state government. Rao had approached the Supreme Court seeking protection from arrest and was granted anticipatory relief with these latest orders.