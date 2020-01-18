Suryapet: 4 TRS leaders expelled for contesting as independents

The TRS party has expelled four leaders for contesting as independent candidates in municipal elections in Suryapet.

Gunaganti Vamsi, Ganduri Ramesh, Kandula Ramesh and Ramesh were expelled. A statement was issued by the party town president Nimmala Srinivas Goud on Saturday over the leaders' expulsion. All the four leaders were denied ticket by the party who filed nominations as independent candidates.

On Friday, the TRS party expelled Gampa Rajeshwar for filing nomination against the party candidate in Narsampet of Warangal rural district. The town president Nayani Narsaiah announced the Rajeshwar expulsion from the party.