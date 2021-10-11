Suryapet: Bathukamma festival celebrated with fervour

Suryapet: A large number of women attired in their traditional best gathered on the banks of Saddula Pond and celebrated Bathukamma festival organised by HMTV Bee Media. Women of all ages enthusiastically took part in the event and danced in full josh in tune with folk songs sung by a renowned orchestra team. The banks of Saddala Pond resembled a garden with colourful Bathukammas brought by the women. Suryapet wore a festive look amid the Bathukamma celebrations organised by HMTV on a grand note. The area was illuminated with colorful lights.

Minister for Energy G Jagadish Reddy who took the initiative for the celebrations stood as a special attraction and women vied with one another to take selfies with him. Addressing the gathering, Jagadish Reddy stated that Telangana is well known for cultures and traditions and added that Bathukamma is an icon for the State's rich culture. He said Bathukamma festival explains the relationship between nature and human life and also the bonding between flowers and women. The State government has declared Bathukamma as a State festival and has been distributing sarees to women in the State to celebrate the nine-day festivities in a grand manner, he said. The Minister informed that as many as 40,000 women would play Bathukamma at local Saddala Cheruvu every year. He said the popularity of the Saddala Pond, which has now been transformed into a mini tank, grew due to the Bathukamma festival. Saddala Pond has been modernised as a mini tank bund following the initiative of CM KCR, he informed. He congratulated the women who took part in the grand event. Amid of bursting of crackers and traditional Bathukamma songs, women gave a warm sendoff to Bathukamma by leaving them in the pond.

The Minister also appreciated HMTV for providing good coverage of the festivals of Telangana and highlighting public issues from time to time. A large number of people gathered at Saddala Cheruvu and witnessed the celebrations and termed it a visual feast.