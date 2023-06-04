Suryapet: CM K Chandrasekhar Rao policies expanded cultivation area says G Jagadish Reddy

Suryapet : Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on lauded the measures taken by the government for the growth of agriculture sector in the State.

Jagadish took part in Farmers Day celebration held as part of decennial celebration of Telangana Formation held at Gundlapally village in Suryapet constituency on Saturday.

The Minister shed light on the remarkable progress made in irrigation facilities for agricultural in the district over the past decade.

Since 2014, the district witnessed a commendable expansion in irrigation area expanding from 2.05 lakh acres to an impressive 5.82 lakh acres, he said.

One of the significant achievements highlighted by Reddy was the successful supply of Godavari water through the SRSP canal, which now caters to the irrigation needs of over two lakh acres. This substantial improvement in irrigation infrastructure has played a pivotal role in boosting agricultural output, particularly in paddy production. The numbers speak for themselves, as paddy production has surged from 4.23 lakh metric tonnes to an astounding 12.27 lakh metric tonnes, marking a remarkable three-fold increase.

The State government’s commitment to welfare of farmers is evident through the implementation of innovative initiatives. Notably, the launch of the Rythu Bandhu scheme, a pioneering endeavor in the country, has provided investment support to farmers based on the extent of their land. This visionary initiative aims to empower farmers and enhance agricultural productivity.

Furthermore, the government has also implemented the Rythu Bima scheme, offering financial assistance to families of 3,314 farmers who lost their lives since 2014. With an allocation of Rs 165.75 crore, this scheme emphasises the government’s commitment to the well-being of farming communities.

The achievements of the State government extend beyond the agricultural sector. The commendable progress in the electricity domain has garnered nationwide admiration. With a steadfast focus on providing uninterrupted power supply round the clock, various sectors, including agriculture, have benefitted immensely. This achievement underscores the government’s dedication to ensuring a reliable power infrastructure, contributing to overall development of the State.