Suryapet: Customers duped of Rs 75 crore on promise of furniture at low costs

As many as 250 customers in Suryapet were duped by an agency to the tune of Rs 75 lakh which promised to provide furniture at low costs.



The 'Golden Agency' further assured to deliver the furniture in 12 days after joining in the scheme by paying Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000. Interested people who joined in the scheme initially were delivered the furniture after 12 days. The police said that the fraudsters gained trust of the people by delivering the products initially following which numerous people joined into the scheme.

The incident came to fore after the agency remained shut for the past two days and when inquired the people came to know the organisers fled away with the money deposited by the people. Enraged over the matter, the customers broke the shutters open and took the furniture that was left in the shop.

However, the police arrived and closed the shutter. More details are awaited.