Suryapet: DMHO Karpuram Harsha Vardhan ties mask to a person

Suryapet: District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr Karpuram Harsha Vardhan on Friday conducted mask awareness programme in Suryapet town. Along with other health officials, he tied masks to persons, who came out without wearing masks, near Tirumala Grand hotel in the town.

Speaking on this occasion, Dr Harsha Vardhan said apart from maintenance of social distance and frequent use of sanitisers, wearing masks is mandatory as corona positive cases ever increasing with every day. Informing that coronavirus can spread to the family members easily, if anyone in the family was affected with the virus, he requested people to take all precautionary measures till vaccine comes into force. The DMHO warned the people of Rs 1,000 fine will be imposed if anyone violates Covid-19 norm of wearing mask as per government orders.

District health department officials Dr Chandra Shekar, R Tirupathi Reddy, Bhaskar Raj, B Saidulu, Karthik and local police were participated in the programme.