Suryapet: Minister Jagadish Reddy has instructed Health officials told to supply vaccines, testing kits

Suryapet : Minister for Power G Jagadish Reddy has instructed Medical and Health department Director Srinivasa Rao to supply Covaxin, Covishield vaccines and testing kits in sufficient quantities to the erstwhile Nalgonda district without fail on Wednesday.

The Minister took second dose of corona vaccine at Area Hospital in Suryapet on Wednesday.

Later, he spoke to Covid patients through a video conference and enquired about their wellbeing and treatment given to them in the hospital. He advised the Covid-19 patients to be strong and added that the government is taking all measures to curb Covid-19 intensity in the State.

The Minister also reviewed the status of corona pandemic, vaccines and testing Kits with DMHOs of erstwhile Nalgonda district over the phone.

The Minister also spoke to Hetero Drugs MD over the phone and requested him to send adequate Remedesivir to the district immediately. He also inspected the oxygen plant in the hospital.