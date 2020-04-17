Suryapet registers 16 Covid positive cases

Suryapet: With a shocking rise in the number of positive cases, Suryapet registered 16 Covid-19 positive cases on Thursday alone, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 39.

Off the 16 reported cases, 14 cases have been registered from the town alone along with one case registered at Apur village and the other at Tirumalagiri of the Tungaturhti constituency in the district.

Concerned officials informed that all these cases are primary contacts of corona positive victim from Kothagudem Bazar in the town and added that they are inquiring about the other persons who were in touch with these persons who tested positive, in order to send them to a quarantine center before it gets spread to others through them.

The officials have been implementing the lockdown regulations strictly to stop the spread of virus, but the increasing Covid-19 positive cases day by day has been creating tensions among the people of Suryapet district.

It may be noted that all the new cases were identified a day after the Central Government declaring Suryapet under Orange zone category.

Meanwhile, Minister for Energy, Jagadish Reddy conducted an emergency meeting with the District Collector and other officials at his camp office on Thursday evening and discussed about the steps to eradicate the virus in the district, particularly in the town Suryapet.