Suryapet spike due to corona testing hiatus

Hyderabad: No samples were tested in Suryapet and Vikarabad districts for a few days this week, hence there has been no change in number of cases.

However, when the testing resumed after the unexpected break, these two districts reported sudden spurt in cases with the overall tally shooting up to 83 and 38 respectively. There was no official word on this but the daily health bulletins issues in these two districts reflected this issue.

The Telangana government even rushed senior bureaucrats to these two districts as well as Gadwal that witnessed big outbreak of positive cases a few days ago.

Government sources stated that no samples were being taken as primary contacts testing has been completed already. Officials on the ground felt that sample testing for frontline staff involved in Covid-19 duties could be explored in that case in these two districts to check if they developed infection after being exposed to positive cases.

Meanwhile, Telangana reported seven new cases while 16 recovered patients were discharged from Gandhi Hospital on Saturday. The total Covid-19 cases tally rose to 990 while the active cases number stood at 658.

Of the seven positive cases, GHMC accounted for six cases while one positive case was detected in Warangal Urban district. 15 discharged Covid-19 patients have come forward to give their blood for plasma therapy treatment whenever required.

Centre gave its nod to Telangana for this form of treatment and accordingly health department got in touch with the discharged patients. Dr Raja Rao, the new Superintendent of Gandhi Hospital, stated that they were taking all measures including disinfecting wards housing Corona patients every two hours.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Eatala Rajender has directed the superintendent to make available fresh fruits to Muslim patients as Ramzan month had started and those who were fasting could be given fruits every evening.