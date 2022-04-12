Suryapet: TRS New Delhi stir politically motivated

Suryapet: BJP state vice-president Sankineni Venkateswara Rao has criticised that election strategies are more important to KCR than the welfare of farmers.

He informed the media here on Monday that Miryalaguda TRS MLA Bhaskara Rao had spoken to the millers in the adjoining constituency and was working to get a support price of Rs 2,200 for paddy. In Suryapet, however, the support price did not even cross Rs 1,400, he pointed out and slammed the Suryapet MLA for simply taking part in dharnas without addressing the pressing problems of local farmers. Farmers in the district were getting only Rs 1,200 to Rs1,300 per quintal of paddy at the local agriculture market, but the MLA was not concerned.

The BJP leader alleged that market officials colluded with rice millers and were not providing the MSP of Rs 1,960 as announced by the central government. In Delhi, the CM did not even try to meet the PM and the Agriculture Minister despite staying in the national capital for a week.