Suryapet: Vexed farmer climbs electric tower for land patta

Tirumalagiri (Suryapet): Demanding issue of patta to his land, a farmer climbed an electrical tower and created panic for about two hours. The incident took place at Thonda village in Thirumalagiri mandal on Friday.

According to sources, Balaraju of Thonda village had purchased 60 guntas of land from Nagulagani Babu Rao and Rama Rao three years ago. As part of the agreement, Balaraju paid certain amount as initial payment and took more time in paying the final instalment.

In a meeting held on Thursday, the village elders decided to register 57 guntas only in the farmer's name due to delayed payment and got ready to mark land boundaries.

But farmer Balaraju opposed the decision and demanded registration of total land of 60 guntas in his name. He climbed 33 /11 KV electrical tower on village outskirts and threatened to jump from it if his demand is not met. After getting assurance of registering total land of 60 guntas in his name, he came down.