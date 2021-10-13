Suryapet: Woman gives supari to kill husband, police arrests 6

A woman gave supari to kill her husband and later staged it as a natural death to escape from being arrested here at Suryapet. However, the police after receiving a complaint from the victim's brother arrested 6 people in their involvement in the case.



According to the Kodada DSP Raghu, the victim, identified as Bhukya Balaji (40) was murdered on October 10 and his wife Bujji staged it as natural death. However, Balaji's brother who suspected Bujji lodged a complaint with the police.

The police team led by CI Sivaram Reddy launched an inquiry and it was found that the woman gave Rs 90,000 supari to kill her husband.

It is said that Bujji developed an extra martial affair with one Parasuram who was residing in the same hamlet when her husband was in Dubai. Balaji who returned home four months ago learned his wife affair two months ago which often ensued to the quarrel between them.

Meanwhile, Bujji decided to get rid of her husband and sought her paramour help who hired the killers and killed Balaji by strangulating him to death.

The police arrested six persons in the case and sent them for remand.