Suryapet/Bhongir: Two women sarpanches stand role models

Suryapet/Bhongir: Two women sarpanches stood role model to others with strictly implementing the guidelines during the lockdown in their villages and with their services to the villagers and the poor during the time.



Shirisha Konda Reddy, the sarpanch of Vepalasingaram of Huzurnagar mandal has completed intermediate and entered politics with the encouragement of her husband Konda Reddy. With the help of local MLA Saidi Reddy and good Samaritans, she is striving hard to develop the village with about 6,000 population.

After the government implemented lockdown across the State to contain the spread of Covid-19, she swung into action from March 24. Along with gram panchayat members, she explained the villagers the ill effects of coronavirus and stressed about hand wash and social distance.

As a second step to keep the people at home, she bought essential commodities, vegetables, eggs and other needy items from Huzurnagar in their own autos and sold them at the doorsteps of every villager for market rates.

She took measures to maintain social distance during the disbursement of pensions and free rice at fair price shops. Spraying of sodium hypochloride and bleaching have been carrying out twice in a week. She bought a fogging machine at Rs 60,000. Following the sarpanch orders, the Asha workers are checking the villagers' health and shifting the sick people to Government Hospital in Huzurnagar.

Also, the sarpanch with the financial aid of good Samaritans has been providing lunch to the poor and bedridden elders in the village and stated this will continue till the lockdown is lifted.

Meanwhile, Shirisha Prudhvi Raj, sarpanch of Ramannapet village, a major gram panchayat with about 10,000 population of Yadadri-Bhongir district, is playing a lead role in keeping the villagers away from coronavirus during the lockdown.

The postgraduate in political science came into politics with the support of her husband Prudhvi Raj. Since the day of assuming charge as the sarpanch, she is striving hard for the development of Ramannapet in all aspects for the last one year and to improve the facilities in gram panchyat with the help of local MLA Chirumarthi Lingaiah.

After the implementation of lockdown, with the help of mike announcements through autos, wall writings and personal interactions, she is creating awareness among the villagers on coronavirus and explaining the importance of self-quarantine and social distance. She requested all the villagers to wear masks whenever they come out of their houses.

As a part of precautionary measure, sodium hypo chloride solution is being sprayed in every area and providing free lunch to corona warriors - police, sanitation and hospital staff daily with the help of donors. In order to implement lockdown strictly, on behalf of gram panchayat, she imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on those shops which remain open after 1 pm. She has been providing rice and groceries to migrant labourers and poor with the help of donors.