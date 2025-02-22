Sustainable Shift Towards Nature: The revival of organic farming in Telangana

The renewed push for organic farming in the state aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of promoting sustainable agricultural practices under the Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY). The initiative is now gaining momentum in Telangana, marking a watershed moment in the agricultural landscape

Hyderabad: In a significant turn of events, traditional farming practices rooted in sustainability are making a comeback in Telangana. Organic farming, which once faced decline due to the widespread adoption of chemical fertilizers, is now witnessing a revival. As farmers embrace nature-friendly techniques, the demand for green manure, organic compost, neem fruits, jaggery, cow dung, and urine is set to rise substantially.

For centuries, Indian farmers relied on organic methods such as green manure, earthworms, and compost to enrich their soil and improve crop yield. However, with the advent of chemical fertilizers, these traditional practices took a backseat. While chemical farming initially promised higher productivity, it came at a heavy cost—soil degradation, declining fertility, and severe health hazards. Now, with growing awareness of these detrimental effects, organic farming is being recognized as a sustainable and cost-effective alternative. The renewed push for organic farming aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of promoting sustainable agricultural practices under the Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY).

This initiative is now gaining momentum in Telangana, marking a watershed moment in the state’s agricultural landscape.

Under PKVY, Telangana is set to transform nearly one lakh acres of far mland into organic cultivation zones. The Centrally-sponsored scheme will facilitate the creation of two clusters, each spanning 50,000 acres, where traditional farming techniques will be reintroduced and encouraged.

Several states, including Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, have already embraced organic farming in a mission-driven approach. Telangana, too, is gearing up to promote traditional farming by incentivizing farmers and making organic inputs easily accessible.

The State Agriculture and Horticulture Departments are playing a key role in this movement. Plans are underway to ensure the availability of organic compost at farmers’ doorsteps, facilitating a seamless transition to nature-based farming. The demand for neem leaves and neem fruits, both crucial components in organic pest control, is also expected to surge.

One of the critical aspects of this revival is the availability of organic resources. Officials have assured that Telangana has ample supply of organic compost, cow dung, and urine—essential components for natural farming. To further strengthen the ecosystem, the government is reviving local organic compost production units and offering incentives to farmers willing to make the shift. Additionally, farmers practicing organic cultivation will receive extra incentives under the PKVY scheme.

The resurgence of organic farming in Telangana is more than just an agricultural trend; it is a movement towards sustainability, environmental preservation, and economic self-reliance. By reducing dependence on expensive chemical fertilizers and promoting soil health, this initiative aims to secure long-term benefits for farmers and consumers alike. With concerted efforts from the government and farming community, Telangana is poised to become a stronghold of organic farming in India, ushering in a new era of healthier and more sustainable agriculture.