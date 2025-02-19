T-Hub, Brazilian firm ink MoU to give a leg up to startups

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has entered into an agreement for the promotion of startups. On Tuesday, T-Hub signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Brazil’s GOIAS Hub to set up an international startup in partnership.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and IT Minister Sridhar Babu held talks with Goias Hub representatives at HICC on Tuesday. Later, T-Hub Foundation CEO Sujith and Goias State Science Technology and Innovation Secretary Jose Frederico Lyra Netto signed the agreement.

As per the MoU, Telangana startups will get opportunities to work in Brazil and Brazilian startups will launch their operations in Telangana State. The State Government and Brazil cooperate mutually in the fields of Artificial Intelligence, IT, Agri-Tech, Healthcare, Biotech and Mining. Along with market access, the two organisations – T-Hub and Goias will work together on key issues such as capacity building incubation, technology sharing and improving investment opportunities. This agreement will strengthen ties between India and Brazil and help to develop the startup ecosystem.