Take back temple fund from contractor, demands BJP

BJP district General Secretary Karipe Vilas demanded that the funds given to the contractor for the reconstruction of the Adelli Pochamma temple in Sarangapur mandal be returned and deposited into the Adelli Maha Pochamma Ammavari Temple fund.

At a press meet held at Sarangapur mandal

on Tuesday, he stated that the previous government had sanctioned 6.6 crore for the Adelli temple. He questioned who was responsible for handing over 1.58 crore from devotees offerings and hundi collections to the contractor.