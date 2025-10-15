Live
- Essay writing competition on GST held
- Complete all pending works by Dec, Sunitha tells babus
- Nomination rush in Jubilee Hills: 20 contestants file papers
- JH by-poll:KCR hands over B-form to Maganti Sunitha
- BRS launches innovative campaign for Jubilee Hills Assembly by-poll
- SC certificates for Madasi Madari Kuruba community demanded
- Dinakar defends public private partnership in medical education
- SBI opens new branch at Cherlopally
- BRS, Cong get locked in verbal over Sunitha’s public display of ‘emotion’
- Asaduddin Owaisi slams BRS for neglecting Jubilee Hills ahead of by-poll
Take back temple fund from contractor, demands BJP
Highlights
BJP district General Secretary Karipe Vilas demanded that the funds given to the contractor for the reconstruction of the Adelli Pochamma temple in Sarangapur mandal be returned and deposited into the Adelli Maha Pochamma Ammavari Temple fund.
At a press meet held at Sarangapur mandal
on Tuesday, he stated that the previous government had sanctioned 6.6 crore for the Adelli temple. He questioned who was responsible for handing over 1.58 crore from devotees offerings and hundi collections to the contractor.
