Take Health department under your control: Opposition to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Hyderabad: Condemning the negligent attitude of the government in taking Covid controlling measures, the Opposition parties and medical experts on Sunday urged Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to take the Health Department under her control using the special powers as per the AP Reorganisation Act to save the lives of people in the State.

An awareness meeting on Covid was organised by former MLC and Telangana Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Kapilavai Dileep Kumar, here, on Sunday where speakers criticised both the Central and the State governments for mishandling the Covid pandemic.

Dileep Kumar alleged that the government did not react on the expected lines during the Covid-19 pandemic. "In spite of Hyderabad being a hub for pharma companies, there is such a situation in the State and all this is because of the negligence of the government," said Dileep.

The TRLD leader urged the Governor to take over the Health Department in her control being a doctor. He said that the leaders would meet the Governor with a representation in the coming days.

Health professional Dr Vasanth Kumar alleged that the governments not only the present but also the previous ones did not focus on health. "Gandhi (Hospital) does not take patients without RT-PCR report and private say- this is a Covid case and there are no beds. Why should it be like this? Why not Gandhi admit the patient and start the treatment," questioned Kumar.

Psychiatrist Dr Devulapally Keshav Rao said that some of the patients are committing suicide as they are afraid of the expenditure their family would have to incur on the treatment. He also said that the government needs to educate people that the virus does not spread by the dead bodies of the patients.

Criticising government's eagerness to construct a new secretariat during the pandemic, Congress leader A Dayakar demanded that there should be proper coordination between the State and Central governments in controlling the pandemic.