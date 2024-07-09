Take measures against outbreak of seasonal diseases: Collector

Nizamabad: Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumathu directed officials to take measures to control seasonal diseases as there is a possibility of break out of diseases due to advent of the monsoon in the district.

A district-level coordination committee meeting on control of insect borne diseases in the district was held under the chairmanship of the Collector on Monday. On this occasion, the Collector said that in each Gram Panchayat, the clean drinking water sources should be chlorinated to remove water deposits, repair pipes and leaks and supply clean drinking water. The Health department should coordinate with all other departments, he said. Officials were advised to take precautionary measures to prevent the spread of chikungunya in the district.