Talasani Srinivas Yadav pays tribute to singer Kandikonda Yadagiri in Hyderabad

The leading songwriter Kandikonda Yadagiri'a body was shifted to the Film Chamber in Hyderabad. Minister Talsani Srinivas Yadav paid tributes by placing garlands on his body and met his family members and expressed profound sympathy. "Kandikonda's death is a great loss to the literary world of Telangana," Talasani said.



Talasani Srinivas recalled that he had inspired the Telangana community with his songs. He assured Kandikonda family that the government would take care of them in all possible ways.

Kandikonda Yadagiri breathed his last on Saturday (March 12) afternoon at his home in Hyderabad. For some time now he has been confined to bed completely with throat cancer and spinal problems.

He hails from Nagurlapally village in Narsampet mandal of Warangal district. Kandikonda Yadagiri is survived by wife Ramadevi, a daughter Matrika and a son Prabhanjan. The funeral will be held at Mahaprasthana after the tributes of the celebrities.